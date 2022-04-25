Top Biden aide Cedric Richmond plans departure from White House

WASHINGTON — Cedric Richmond, a top aide to President Joe Biden, plans to resign from his White House post, according to four people familiar with discussions about his future.

Richmond, a senior adviser to the president and director of the Office of Public Engagement, would be the highest-ranking Biden aide to leave since the start of the administration.

He is expected to take on an advisory role at the Democratic National Committee in advance of the midterms, but the specifics have been under negotiation, according to the sources. One of them said it will likely be as a "consultant — not day to day." A second person said it would be in an "advisory" post focused on the midterms.

Richmond, who played golf with Biden Sunday, has long considered a departure from the White House and a possible assignment at the DNC. Friends say that he wants to spend more time with his family in New Orleans, and earn more than the $180,000 salary cap for White House aides.

The pending move, which has not been finalized, comes against the backdrop of growing Democratic anxiety about the midterms and waning chances for Biden's legislative agenda.

Richmond was in a meeting with Biden on Monday and declined to say why he had decided to leave the White House or what exactly his position would be with the DNC.