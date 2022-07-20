Trump-backed election denier Dan Cox wins Maryland's GOP primary for governor

State Del. Dan Cox — an election denier endorsed by former President Donald Trump and boosted by Democrats who felt his right-wing views made him the weaker general election opponent — has won Maryland’s Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects.

Cox beat Kelly Schulz, the state’s former commerce secretary, on Tuesday in a race that had been a major GOP proxy war. Term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, a vocal Trump critic, backed Schulz.

Cox will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary, a contest that centered on three leading candidates: former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, state Comptroller Peter Franchot, and author Wes Moore. That contest was too early to call, according to NBC News.

Maryland isn’t ordinarily a battleground in election years, but Hogan’s two terms — a rarity for Republicans in the state — set the stage for a competitive year. The outgoing governor’s staunch opposition to Trump emboldened the former president to support Cox, who attended and organized buses for Trump’s rally that preceded the Capitol riot. Cox also tweeted at the time that then-Vice President Mike Pence was a traitor for certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Cox barely spent any money on advertising — only $21,000 through Monday, according to AdImpact, a media-tracking firm. He received air cover from the Democratic Governors Association, which spent more than $1 million on primary ads that established Cox as the true Trump conservative. While the ads on their face appeared to criticize Cox for being extreme, the timing suggested that the Democrats were trying to endear him to the more hard-edged primary voters as they weighed their choices. Schulz had spent less than $900,000 through Monday.

“They think Maryland Republican voters are idiots and rubes who can be tricked,” Doug Mayer, a senior adviser to Schulz’s campaign, said last week in an interview with NBC News.

The strategy — which Democrats have run with varying degrees of success in other GOP primaries this year — has infuriated some who see hypocrisy in tactics that elevate the same election-deniers that the party has railed against as threats to democracy.

Meanwhile, the actual Democratic primary for governor turned into a three-way battle. Perez and Franchot, the state comptroller since 2007 and a longtime state legislator before that, offered themselves as steady hands of the party establishment.

Moore leaned on his nonprofit experience, his background in books and on television. He has hosted programs on Oprah Winfrey's cable network, and the omnipresent former talk show host endorsed his candidacy.

"This moment that we're in demands a different type of leader," Winfrey said in an ad she narrated for Moore's campaign. "For governor in Maryland, you have one in my friend, Wes Moore."

Through Monday, Perez and an outside group backing him had spent the most in the Democratic primary, followed closely by Moore.

Also in the race were former U.S. Secretary of Education John King and former state Attorney General Doug Gansler.