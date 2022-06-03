Trump expected to upend Wisconsin GOP governor primary by endorsing Tim Michels

Former President Donald Trump is expected to endorse Republican Tim Michels in the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary, snubbing the state’s former lieutenant governor and injecting a new level of chaos into the race, two sources with knowledge of the plan told NBC News.

The endorsement of Michels, a multi-millionaire who owns a construction company, “may be imminent,” one of the sources said, but cautioned that nothing is a certainty with Trump until it happens.

A Trump endorsement of Michels would not be surprising to Wisconsin GOP insiders who say the former president had been leaning in that direction for weeks. Michels was initially a long shot candidate but his increased TV spending in recent weeks has made him more competitive.

The endorsement would deal a severe blow to Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Scott Walker and had been the GOP establishment favorite.

Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun all previously traveled to Mar-A-Lago seeking Trump's endorsement in the GOP primary.

Sources tell NBC News that Trump felt most aligned with Michels, who has a backer in Trump one-time chief of staff and Wisconsin native Reince Priebus. Priebus had advocated on Michels’ behalf, one of the sources said.

Walker told NBC News in a recent interview that he emailed Trump about Kleefisch and had spoken to Ivanka Trump in the past to talk up Kleefisch. Walker noted that Priebus was closer to Trump: “The president talks to him,” Walker said.

In Wisconsin’s recent Republican state convention, Kleefisch won 55 percent of the delegate votes for their endorsement in the race. While that was far more than any other candidate, it wasn’t enough to reach the required 60 percent threshold, therefore no formal endorsement was made. At the time, Kleefisch’s opponents declared victory by denying her the full party endorsement. Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018, is also running in the race.

Separately on Thursday, in Arizona’s GOP Senate primary, Trump endorsed Blake Masters.

Trump noted in a statement that Masters “knows that the ‘Crime of the Century’ took place, referring to his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.