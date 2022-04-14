Trump plans J.D. Vance endorsement in crowded Ohio senate race, sources say

Former President Trump is planning to endorse J.D. Vance in Ohio's crowded senate GOP primary, according to three sources with knowledge of his decision.

In recent days, Trump began calling donors and advisers to get their opinion endorsing on the “Hillbilly Elegy” author, but he held off under intense pressure from the rival Republican campaigns of Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, the sources said.

"The Mandel people hit the roof," one Republican with knowledge of the discussions told NBC News, noting that Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan tried to dissuade Trump on behalf of Mandel, whom the congressman supports.

Trump has been concerned with Vance, who criticized the former president bitterly in 2016. Vance is also running in about third place in recent polling and has barely cracked double digits — a major worry for Trump who doesn't want to waste his endorsement, the sources said.

The winner-take-all contest is unsettled, but Mandel and Michael Gibbons lead the pack with roughly 20 percent of the vote, according to polling.

But Vance isn’t so far behind that he can’t catch up. And those who have spoken to Trump or his advisers in recent days say he sees the most growth opportunity with Vance and a chance to make a real difference.

Vance's supporters, who include the former president's son and namesake, were hoping Trump would have made the endorsement Thursday, when his office announced he was holding an Ohio rally on April 23, 10 days before the primary.

“Nothing is final until it’s final. So Trump can always change his mind,” said one source who had spoken recently to Trump about the Ohio race. “But he already kicked the tires on everyone and he’s ready to go with Vance. It’s either Vance or nobody. And it’s only nobody if somehow the other campaigns can get him to hold off.”