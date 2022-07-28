As Wisconsin GOP governor primary nears, another Trump-Pence proxy war emerges

With less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 election, Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary has shape-shifted into the latest proxy war between former President Donald Trump and his former No. 2, Mike Pence.

In the past two days, Trump and Pence have both made major moves that further pit the two leading candidates in the race — and themselves — against each other.

Trump announced Tuesday plans to hold a rally on Aug. 5 with businessman Tim Michels, whom he endorsed for governor last month. Then on Wednesday, Pence endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the race, calling her “the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin.”

Some Wisconsin Republicans say these developments will further divide the party in a state where the governor’s mansion is within reach for the eventual GOP candidate.

GOP strategist Bill McCoshen, who is not affiliated with either of the two Republican campaigns, said, “It’s very hard for the Republican Party to come back together on Aug. 10 after this.” He called the growing divisions within the GOP in Wisconsin “my biggest fear.”

“This is all another indication of how Trump’s influence can be damaging. Rather than boosting Republicans in general, it further divides the Republicans from one another," added Charlie Sykes, a former conservative talk radio host in Wisconsin and the editor-in-chief of The Bulwark. “It’s going to allow MAGA world to label Kleefisch as a Mike Pence RINO, which would have been inconceivable one year ago."

The Wisconsin race is just the latest closely-watched swing-state contest in which Trump and Pence have thrown their support behind competing candidates. It's a pattern that political operatives have said serves as a test of voter support for either Trump or another GOP candidate, like Pence, as both men weigh potential White House runs along with competing visions for the future of the party — even though Michels and Kleefisch don’t depart significantly on any one policy issue.

“I don’t think Pence gains or loses anything unless [Kleefisch] wins — both the primary and the general — because it makes him seem well positioned in Wisconsin. If she loses, I don’t think it has a major impact on him,” McCoshen said. But Trump, the strategist added, “is still an 800-pound gorilla,” meaning that “his clout … is a little more at risk.”

Pence and Trump have also endorsed opposing candidates in GOP gubernatorial primary races in Arizona and Georgia.

Earlier this month, Pence endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona governor, putting him at odds with Trump, who has backed Kari Lake, an election-denying contender. After endorsing Robson, Pence appeared alongside her at a border security event. Days later, Trump held a rally with Lake and other Trump-aligned down-ballot candidates in Arizona (the rally had been scheduled to occur prior to Pence’s appearance, but was postponed after the former president’s ex-wife Ivana Trump died).

Their dueling endorsements in both Arizona and Wisconsin closely followed public hearings held by the Jan. 6 House committee, which revealed the extent to which Trump supported rioters yelling for the execution of Pence after he refused to overturn the 2020 election results.

Meanwhile, in Georgia’s gubernatorial race earlier this summer, Pence endorsed incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who wound up winning the nomination, while Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue lost.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia, Arizona

There are signs, however, that Trump’s influence is playing out differently in Wisconsin.

Unlike in Arizona, where Trump’s preferred candidates have sprinted to align with his wishes to re-litigate the 2020 election, some Wisconsin Republicans’ reception of Trump’s upcoming visit already appears to be somewhat muted.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is a Trump ally but said he wouldn’t attend Michels' rally with Trump because “I do not endorse candidates in contested primaries.”

While Lake and Perdue — Trump’s picks in Arizona and Georgia — emphatically embraced the former president's lies about the 2020 election, Michels has appeared more cautious.

Though Michels has suggested he agrees with Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Michels said during a recent debate that he would not prioritize decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, something Trump has repeatedly demanded. Michels also didn’t mention Trump’s name during the debate.

“It’s not a priority,” Michels said at the Sunday debate, days after Trump said on his Truth Social website that Michels “has no chance” at winning the nomination if he isn’t “strong on the Rigged and Stolen Election.”

And unlike in Arizona and Georgia, where the establishment Republican candidates running against Trump’s picks have put distance between themselves and the former president, Kleefisch sought Trump’s endorsement and has repeatedly espoused rhetoric similar to Trump's with her rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election.

Both the Michels and Kleefisch campaigns have rejected the characterizations of their primary race as a proxy war. “There is no proxy war in Wisconsin," Chris Walker, an adviser to the Michels campaign, told NBC News. “The battle in Wisconsin is to defeat Tony Evers."

Alec Zimmerman, a spokesperson for Kleefisch, said in a statement, “This campaign is not a proxy war between anyone; it is especially not a referendum on President Trump. Rebecca has nothing but respect for President Trump and believes he was one of the greatest presidents on conservative policy reforms in our lifetime."

A close race

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, left, and Tim Michels participate in a televised Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial debate in Milwaukee on July 24, 2022. Morry Gash / AP file

In Wisconsin, Kleefisch commanded an early lead after her Sept. 2021 launch, enjoying significant name recognition from serving as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s lieutenant governor and benefitted from Walker’s own reputation as a reliable conservative among Republicans in the state.But Michels, the owner of a successful pipeline construction company who jumped into the race in April, has sunk millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign.

Recent polls show the race has tightened. The latest Marquette University Law School poll from June, after Trump's endorsement, showed Michels leading Kleefisch 27 percent to 26 percent — well within the margin of error — among Republican voters and independents who said they’ll vote in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary. A third candidate, state Rep. Tim Ramthun polled in the single digits.

Early polling for the general election also suggests a close race. The latest Marquette poll showed incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, beating Kleefisch 47 percent to 43 percent, and Michels 48 to 41 percent. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

That, to many Wisconsin Republicans, signals that Republicans can’t afford to let divisions linger.

“Bringing the party together after this is not gonna be an easy task,” said strategist McCoshen. “But it’s crucial, because Democrats love the skirmish on the Republican side. It's been messy and these final 12 days are going to be really messy. I'm sure they're loving what they're seeing."

Democratic Governors Association spokeswoman Christina Amestoy said, “Any last hope of Wisconsin Republicans uniting around one candidate just flew out the window, now that the GOP primary has turned into a Trump-Pence proxy war."

“With less than two weeks until primary day, Wisconsin Republicans are more divided than ever, and the mudslinging between candidates is just heating up,” she added.