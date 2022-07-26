IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:19 PM ET

Alabama Midterm Election 2022

The midterms are coming up on November 8, 2022. See primary election results and the latest information on voting rules in Alabama and more.

Plan your midterm vote

You have 89 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.

Key Dates
  • Sept. 14
    First day to vote early in person
  • Oct. 24
    Deadline to register in person
  • Oct. 24
    Deadline to register by mail
  • Oct. 24
    Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 01
    Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
  • Nov. 07
    Deadline to mail ballot by
  • Nov. 07
    Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 08
    Election Day
Key Info
  • There are major rule changes in Alabama since 2020. See the changes.
  • You can't vote by mail without an excuse
  • You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
  • Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID and more information listed here

Key midterm contests in Alabama

Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Alabama primary election below were selected on June 21, 2022.

Attorney General primary results

R
S. MarshallIncumbent

Governor primary results

D
Yolanda
Flowers
D
Malika
Sanders Fortier
R
K. IveyIncumbent

Senate primary results

D
Will
Boyd
R
Katie
Britt
R
Mo
Brooks

Secretary Of State primary results

R
Jim
Zeigler
R
Wes
Allen

All Alabama House results

How Alabama voted in past presidential elections

2020 Presidential Results
  • R
    Republican
    Donald
    Trump
    Winner
    62%
  • D
    Democrat
    Joe
    Biden
    36.6%
2020 Exit Polls

Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats35%Men: republicans63%
Women
Women: Democrats39%Women: republicans61%
White
White: Democrats21%White: republicans77%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: republicans11%
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats45%College Graduate: republicans53%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats32%No College Degree: republicans67%
2016 Presidential Results
  • R
    Republican
    Donald
    Trump
    Winner
    62.7%
  • D
    Democrat
    Hillary
    Clinton
    34.7%

2022 State Election Results

