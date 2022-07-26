Alabama Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 89 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 14First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 24Deadline to register online
- Nov. 01Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Alabama since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID and more information listed here
Key midterm contests in Alabama
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Alabama primary election below were selected on June 21, 2022.
How Alabama voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner62%
- DDemocratJoeBiden36.6%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats35%Men: republicans63%
Women
Women: Democrats39%Women: republicans61%
White
White: Democrats21%White: republicans77%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: republicans11%
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats45%College Graduate: republicans53%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats32%No College Degree: republicans67%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner62.7%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton34.7%