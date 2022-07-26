Alaska Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 74 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 09Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 09Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 09Deadline to register online
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 29Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Alaska since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is requested, though some forms of nonphoto ID are also accepted. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a ballot that automatically undergoes additional scrutiny. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Alaska
Come back for Alaska results on August 16, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Special Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Alaska voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner52.8%
- DDemocratJoeBiden42.8%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner52.8%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton37.6%