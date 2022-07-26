Arizona Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 11Deadline to register online
- Oct. 12First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 28Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 04Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Arizona since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. One form of photo ID, or two forms of nonphoto ID, are required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must provide valid ID to their County Recorder's Office at a later date in order for their ballot to be counted. Valid forms of ID and more information listed here
Key midterm contests in Arizona
Come back for Arizona results on August 2, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Arizona voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner49.4%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump49.1%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats48%Men: republicans50%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: republicans48%
White
White: Democrats46%White: republicans52%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats61%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans37%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats53%College Graduate: republicans46%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats47%No College Degree: republicans51%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner49%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton45.5%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: republicans53%
Women
Women: Democrats49%Women: republicans45%
White
White: Democrats40%White: republicans54%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats61%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans31%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats41%College Graduate: republicans51%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: republicans50%