Arkansas Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 01Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 04Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Arkansas since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must show up later with valid ID in order for their ballot to be counted. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Arkansas
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Arkansas primary election below were selected on May 24, 2022.
How Arkansas voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner62.4%
- DDemocratJoeBiden34.8%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner60.6%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton33.7%