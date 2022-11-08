IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ballot Measure Results 2022

Abortion and Healthcare

California

Proposition 1: Right to Abortion

Prohibits the state from interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom, including their right to choose to have an abortion and their right to use contraceptives.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Kentucky

Amendment 2: Remove Right to Abortion

Adds language to the Kentucky Constitution to state that citizens do not have a right to abortion and that the state is not required to provide government funding for abortion.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Michigan

Proposal 3: Right to Abortion

Adds language to the Michigan Constitution to establish an individual right to reproductive freedom, defined as the right for individuals to make all decisions about pregnancy, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Montana

Referendum 131: Require Care for Infants Born Alive

Establishes that infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons, and require medical care to be provided for any infant born alive after an attempted abortion, induced labor, or other method. This referendum also institutes criminal penalites for any health care provider who does not comply.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Oregon

Measure 111: Universal Access to Health Care

Adds language to the Oregon Constitution stating that every resident has a fundamental right to affordable health care.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Vermont

Amendment: Right to Reproductive Autonomy

Adds language to the Vermont Constitution to state that all individuals have a right to personal reproductive autonomy.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Elections and Voting

Arizona

Proposition 309: Increase Voter ID Requirements

Requires dates of birth and voter ID numbers for mail-in ballots, requires photo ID to vote early in-person, and eliminates the option to provide two forms of non-photo ID instead of photo ID.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Connecticut

Amendment: In Person Early Voting

Authorizes the state to offer in-person early voting.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Michigan

Proposal 2: Expand Voting Access

Changes voting policies in Michigan, including requiring nine days of early voting, authorizing absentee ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters without photo ID to sign an affidavit verifying their identity.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Nevada

Question 3: Top 5 Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting

Establishes open top-five primaries and ranked-choice voting for all congressional, gubernatorial, state official, and state legislative elections.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Ohio

Issue 2: Limit Voting for Noncitizens

Adds language to the Ohio Constitution to require that only US citizens who have been registered to vote for at least 30 days can participate in any state or local elections, and prohibits local governments from allowing a person to vote in state or local elections if they do not meet these qualifications.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET

Firearms

Iowa

Amendment: Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Adds language to the Iowa Constitution to state that citizens have the right to keep and bear arms.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Oregon

Measure 114: Increase Gun Ownership Requirements

Changes the procedure to purchase a firearm, including requiring a permit, background check, and safety training for anyone who wants to purchase a firearm. This measure also prohibits the manufacture or sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET

Marijuana

Arkansas

Issue 4: Legalize Marijuana

Legalizes the possession and use of marijuana by adults 21 and older, and authorizes the cultivation and sale of marijuana by licensed commercial facilities.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Maryland

Question 4: Legalize Marijuana

Legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
Missouri

Amendment 3: Legalize Marijuana

Removes existing state prohibitions on marijuana and legalize the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults 21 and older. It also allows individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to be released from prison, parole, or probation.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
North Dakota

Measure 2: Legalize Marijuana

Legalizes the production, processing, sale, and possession of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
South Dakota

Measure 27: Legalize Marijuana

Legalizes the use, possession, and distribution of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET

Minimum wage

Nevada

Question 2: Increase Minimum Wage

Increases the state's minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, 2024, removes provisions that set different minimum wage rates for employees based on whether the employer provides health benefits, and stops existing annual adjustments to minimum wage determined by inflation.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET

Sports betting

California

Proposition 26: Legalize Sports Betting

Allows in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET
California

Proposition 27: Legalize Online Sports Betting

Allows tribes and gambling companies to offer online and mobile sports betting, and imposes a 10% tax on revenue.

Yes
0%
No
0%
0% of expected vote in
Updated Nov. 6, 11:35 AM ET

2022 State election results

