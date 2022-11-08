Ballot Measure Results 2022
Abortion and Healthcare
Proposition 1: Right to Abortion
Prohibits the state from interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom, including their right to choose to have an abortion and their right to use contraceptives.
Amendment 2: Remove Right to Abortion
Adds language to the Kentucky Constitution to state that citizens do not have a right to abortion and that the state is not required to provide government funding for abortion.
Proposal 3: Right to Abortion
Adds language to the Michigan Constitution to establish an individual right to reproductive freedom, defined as the right for individuals to make all decisions about pregnancy, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility.
Referendum 131: Require Care for Infants Born Alive
Establishes that infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons, and require medical care to be provided for any infant born alive after an attempted abortion, induced labor, or other method. This referendum also institutes criminal penalites for any health care provider who does not comply.
Measure 111: Universal Access to Health Care
Adds language to the Oregon Constitution stating that every resident has a fundamental right to affordable health care.
Amendment: Right to Reproductive Autonomy
Adds language to the Vermont Constitution to state that all individuals have a right to personal reproductive autonomy.
Elections and Voting
Proposition 309: Increase Voter ID Requirements
Requires dates of birth and voter ID numbers for mail-in ballots, requires photo ID to vote early in-person, and eliminates the option to provide two forms of non-photo ID instead of photo ID.
Amendment: In Person Early Voting
Authorizes the state to offer in-person early voting.
Proposal 2: Expand Voting Access
Changes voting policies in Michigan, including requiring nine days of early voting, authorizing absentee ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters without photo ID to sign an affidavit verifying their identity.
Question 3: Top 5 Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting
Establishes open top-five primaries and ranked-choice voting for all congressional, gubernatorial, state official, and state legislative elections.
Issue 2: Limit Voting for Noncitizens
Adds language to the Ohio Constitution to require that only US citizens who have been registered to vote for at least 30 days can participate in any state or local elections, and prohibits local governments from allowing a person to vote in state or local elections if they do not meet these qualifications.
Firearms
Amendment: Right to Keep and Bear Arms
Adds language to the Iowa Constitution to state that citizens have the right to keep and bear arms.
Measure 114: Increase Gun Ownership Requirements
Changes the procedure to purchase a firearm, including requiring a permit, background check, and safety training for anyone who wants to purchase a firearm. This measure also prohibits the manufacture or sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds.
Marijuana
Issue 4: Legalize Marijuana
Legalizes the possession and use of marijuana by adults 21 and older, and authorizes the cultivation and sale of marijuana by licensed commercial facilities.
Question 4: Legalize Marijuana
Legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 and older.
Amendment 3: Legalize Marijuana
Removes existing state prohibitions on marijuana and legalize the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults 21 and older. It also allows individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to be released from prison, parole, or probation.
Measure 2: Legalize Marijuana
Legalizes the production, processing, sale, and possession of marijuana by adults 21 and older.
Measure 27: Legalize Marijuana
Legalizes the use, possession, and distribution of marijuana by adults 21 and older.
Minimum wage
Question 2: Increase Minimum Wage
Increases the state's minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, 2024, removes provisions that set different minimum wage rates for employees based on whether the employer provides health benefits, and stops existing annual adjustments to minimum wage determined by inflation.
Sports betting
Proposition 26: Legalize Sports Betting
Allows in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks.
Proposition 27: Legalize Online Sports Betting
Allows tribes and gambling companies to offer online and mobile sports betting, and imposes a 10% tax on revenue.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)