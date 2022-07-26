California Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 89 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 24Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 24Deadline to register online
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in California since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required to vote on Election Day, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in California
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the California primary election below were selected on June 7, 2022.
How California voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner63.5%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump34.3%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats63%Men: republicans34%
Women
Women: Democrats63%Women: republicans35%
White
White: Democrats51%White: republicans47%
Black
Black: Democrats82%Black: republicans15%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats75%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans23%
Asian
Asian: Democrats76%Asian: republicans22%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats68%College Graduate: republicans30%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats59%No College Degree: republicans39%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner62.3%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump31.9%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats57%Men: republicans36%
Women
Women: Democrats66%Women: republicans30%
White
White: Democrats50%White: republicans45%
Black
Black: Democrats88%Black: republicans9%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats71%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans24%
Asian
Asian: Democrats70%Asian: republicans17%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats63%College Graduate: republicans32%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats57%No College Degree: republicans36%