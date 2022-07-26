Colorado Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register online
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Colorado since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required on Election Day. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Colorado
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Colorado primary election below were selected on June 28, 2022.
How Colorado voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner55.4%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump41.9%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats49%Men: republicans47%
Women
Women: Democrats61%Women: republicans37%
White
White: Democrats57%White: republicans41%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats58%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans38%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats64%College Graduate: republicans33%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats49%No College Degree: republicans49%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner48.2%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump43.3%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats41%Men: republicans49%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: republicans39%
White
White: Democrats45%White: republicans47%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats67%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans30%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats48%College Graduate: republicans43%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats42%No College Degree: republicans50%