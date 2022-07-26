Connecticut Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 97 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Nov. 01Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 01Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 01Deadline to register online
- Nov. 07Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Connecticut since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is requested. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. For some first-time voters, ID is required. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Connecticut
Come back for Connecticut results on August 9, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Connecticut voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner59.3%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump39.2%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner54.7%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump41%