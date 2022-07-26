Delaware Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 80 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 15Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 15Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 15Deadline to register online
- Nov. 03Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Delaware since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is requested. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Delaware
Come back for Delaware results on September 13, 2022.
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Delaware voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner58.8%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump39.8%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner53.4%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump41.9%