Tracking early vote

High-stakes races across the country are taking place on Nov. 8, but voting is already underway in a number of states. NBC News is tracking the early vote.

National totals only include states where there is some type of early voting (early in-person and/or mail-in) and data is available. The reported number of early votes is an aggregation of the daily state totals sourced from TargetSmart and state officials, and the totals do not represent all registered voters.