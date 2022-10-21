Tracking early vote

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
High-stakes races across the country are taking place on Nov. 8, but voting is already underway in a number of states. NBC News is tracking the early vote.

National totals only include states where there is some type of early voting (early in-person and/or mail-in) and data is available. The reported number of early votes is an aggregation of the daily state totals sourced from TargetSmart and state officials, and the totals do not represent all registered voters.

Mail-in and early in-person votes cast5,911,438Nationally

51%
31%
18%
DEMGOPOther
Mail-in ballots requested38,462,562

47%
26%
27%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Oct. 21. Party registration is based on a combination of state-provided partisanship (when available) and TargetSmart’s model of party affiliation. Nationally, the total number of early votes is an aggregation of the daily state totals sourced from TargetSmart and state officials.Data provided by TargetSmart

