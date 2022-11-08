Last update 5:01 PM ET
Exit Polls 2022
Exit polls are surveys of voters taken as they exit their polling place. The exit poll also includes interviews with early in-person voters and a telephone poll is conducted for absentee voters. The results are used to explain how people voted and why.
Polls close at 8:30 PM ET
Come back after 8:30pm ET for complete national exit poll results.
Live Updates
NBC News Exit Poll: Inflation, abortion lead list of voter concerns
2m ago
Chuck Todd: 3 scenarios for Election Day 2022
6m ago
Near the last abortion clinic to close in Miss., some voters back reproductive rights
18m ago
Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date
21m ago
Mississippi state website temporarily offline after Russian hackers call for attack
26m ago
Solution found for malfunctioning machines in Maricopa County
35m ago
Election Day 'going smoothly for the most part,' election law analyst says
35m ago
Former President Trump votes for Gov. DeSantis in midterm election
47m ago
Riding to the polls — on horseback
47m ago
Arizona's Maricopa County pushes back on conservative activist's false claims
1h ago
NBC News Exit Poll: Our methodology, and how we’re counting early and absentee voters
1h ago
Arizona county experiences issues with vote tabulators
1h ago
