Florida Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 11Deadline to register online
- Oct. 29Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Oct. 29First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Florida since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required to vote on Election Day. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Florida
Senate Primary Results
Governor Primary Results
Attorney General Primary Results
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
House Primary Results
How Florida voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner51.2%
- DDemocratJoeBiden47.9%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats45%Men: republicans54%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: republicans48%
White
White: Democrats37%White: republicans62%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: republicans10%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats53%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans46%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats51%College Graduate: republicans48%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats47%No College Degree: republicans53%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner49%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton47.8%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats43%Men: republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats50%Women: republicans46%
White
White: Democrats32%White: republicans64%
Black
Black: Democrats84%Black: republicans8%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats62%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans35%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats42%College Graduate: republicans54%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats47%No College Degree: republicans48%