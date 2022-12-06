GA Polls close

05hours
:
53minutes

Georgia Runoff

Tracking the early vote in Georgia

WinnerSenate
5049
DEM ControlGOP
WinnerHouse
213Projection ±1222
DEMGOP Control
Live updates
State results
Live updates
State results
Georgia racessenatesenate runoffhousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governorNov. 8 Senate results
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 1:06 PM ET

Georgia Senate Runoff Election Results 2022

d
Incumbent
Raphael
Warnock
0.0%
r
Herschel
Walker
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 3,600,000)(Est. remaining 3,600,000)
d
Raphael Warnock
Incumbent
0.0%
0
r
Herschel Walker
0.0%
0
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 3,600,000)(Est. remaining 3,600,000)

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET

AtlantaAugustaColumbus
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Appling0% in
  • Atkinson0% in
  • Bacon0% in
  • Baker0% in
  • Baldwin0% in
dem
Incumbent
Raphael WarnockWarnock
0.0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Herschel WalkerWalker
0.0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
Live Updates
GOP strategist critiques Walker: 'A formulaic campaign for a candidate who doesn't fit the formula'
2m ago
Democrats maintain massive ad spending edge in Georgia Senate runoff
24m ago
Voters line up outside of a polling site before it opens
1h ago
Warnock says runoff against Walker is about ‘right vs. wrong’
2h ago
Key red-to-blue county to watch in Georgia: Henry County
3h ago
How the Georgia runoff remains key to balance of power in Senate
4h ago
As Senate runoff nears, Herschel Walker’s ex-girlfriend details abuse
4h ago
Georgia Senate runoff smashes early voting records — and attracts new voters
5h ago
What to watch for during the Georgia Senate runoff
6h ago
Georgia Senate runoff tests the staying power of abortion in American elections
6h ago
Warnock gains early voting edge as both candidates barnstorm Georgia in final day before Senate runoff
6h ago
More Live Coverage

How are votes in Georgia cast?

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.

Break down votes by

Election day
0votes
(0%)
Early by mail
0votes
(0%)
Early in person
0votes
(0%)
0% of votes broken out by vote type as of now

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2022 State election results

Live Updates
GOP strategist critiques Walker: 'A formulaic campaign for a candidate who doesn't fit the formula'
2m ago
Democrats maintain massive ad spending edge in Georgia Senate runoff
24m ago
Voters line up outside of a polling site before it opens
1h ago
Warnock says runoff against Walker is about ‘right vs. wrong’
2h ago
Key red-to-blue county to watch in Georgia: Henry County
3h ago
More Live Coverage