Live
Last update 4:12 PM ET

Governor Midterm Elections 2022

Voters will elect governors in 36 states in the 2022 midterms. The outcome of competitive races in major battlegrounds — including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — will likely have enormous impact on abortion and LGBTQ rights, among other issues. These races could also carry possible implications for the next presidential election in 2024.

Live
Last update 4:12 PM ET

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2022 State Election Results

Live Updates
Candidates make last push for voters who are undecided about whether or not to vote
4m ago
FBI sets up election security command posts at headquarters and field offices
24m ago
A look at Gen Z's first-ever candidates running for Congress
51m ago
Democrats file lawsuit in Pennsylvania mail-in ballot litigation
1h ago
Cobb County agrees to extend absentee deadline for affected Georgia voters
2h ago
Nancy Pelosi describes Capitol Police informing her of husband's assault
2h ago
Nikki Haley campaigns in Wisconsin for GOP with focus on crime and the economy
2h ago
Record number of Black Republicans running for office in 2022
3h ago
Wisconsin Democrats emphasize abortion, threats to democracy in closing pitch
4h ago
Former President Clinton campaigns for Rep. Cuellar in Texas
4h ago
New TV ad bashing Texas Gov. Abbott includes 911 call from child during Uvalde shooting
4h ago
DOJ to monitor polls in 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws
4h ago
