Hawaii Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 25First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register online
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Hawaii since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required to vote on Election Day. Voters may be for an ID to help expidite the check-in process, but it is not required.
Key midterm contests in Hawaii
Come back for Hawaii results on August 13, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Hawaii voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner63.7%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump34.3%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner62.2%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump30%