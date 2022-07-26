Idaho Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 14Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 14Deadline to register online
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 26Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 04Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Idaho since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is requested. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Idaho
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Idaho primary election below were selected on May 17, 2022.
How Idaho voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner63.8%
- DDemocratJoeBiden33.1%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner59.3%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton27.5%