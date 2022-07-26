Illinois Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 29First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 23Deadline to register online
- Nov. 03Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Illinois since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- No. ID is not required to vote on Election Day, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Illinois
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Illinois primary election below were selected on June 28, 2022.
How Illinois voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner57.5%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump40.6%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner56%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump38.9%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: republicans43%
Women
Women: Democrats60%Women: republicans36%
White
White: Democrats41%White: republicans52%
Black
Black: Democrats87%Black: republicans12%
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats57%College Graduate: republicans38%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats53%No College Degree: republicans42%