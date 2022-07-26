Kansas Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 83 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 18Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 18Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 18Deadline to register online
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 26Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Kansas since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Kansas
Come back for Kansas results on August 2, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Kansas voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner56.1%
- DDemocratJoeBiden41.5%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner57%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton36.3%