Louisiana Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 115 days left to register to vote. There are 136 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Nov. 09Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 09Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 19Deadline to register online
- Nov. 26First day to vote early in person
- Dec. 03Last day to vote early in person
- Dec. 06Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Dec. 09Deadline to mail ballot by
- Dec. 10Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Louisiana since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is requested. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Louisiana
Come back for Louisiana results on November 8, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Louisiana voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner58.5%
- DDemocratJoeBiden39.9%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner58.1%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton38.4%