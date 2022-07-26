Maine Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 07First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 18Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 03Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 03Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Maine since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Maine
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Maine primary election below were selected on June 14, 2022.
How Maine voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner53.1%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump44%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats42%Men: republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats61%Women: republicans38%
White
White: Democrats53%White: republicans44%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats66%College Graduate: republicans31%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: republicans52%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner48%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump45%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats41%Men: republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: republicans39%
White
White: Democrats47%White: republicans46%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: republicans43%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats38%No College Degree: republicans55%