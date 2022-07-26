Maryland Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 18Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 18Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 01Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 03Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Maryland since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Maryland
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Maryland primary election below were selected on July 19, 2022.
How Maryland voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner65.4%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump32.2%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner61.3%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump34.5%