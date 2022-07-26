Massachusetts Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 84 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 19Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 19Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 19Deadline to register online
- Nov. 02Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Massachusetts since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Massachusetts
Come back for Massachusetts results on September 6, 2022.
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Massachusetts voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner65.6%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump32.1%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner61%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump33.3%