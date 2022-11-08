Michigan Ballot Measures 2022
Polls begin to close today at 8:00 PM ET
Proposal 3: Right to Abortion
Adds language to the Michigan Constitution to establish an individual right to reproductive freedom, defined as the right for individuals to make all decisions about pregnancy, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility.
Proposal 2: Expand Voting Access
Changes voting policies in Michigan, including requiring nine days of early voting, authorizing absentee ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters without photo ID to sign an affidavit verifying their identity.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)