Minnesota Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 83 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 23First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 18Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 18Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 18Deadline to register online
- Nov. 07Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Minnesota since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Minnesota
Come back for Minnesota results on August 9, 2022.
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Minnesota voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner52.4%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump45.3%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats47%Men: republicans50%
Women
Women: Democrats58%Women: republicans41%
White
White: Democrats51%White: republicans47%
Black
Black: Democrats77%Black: republicans21%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats60%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans38%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats63%College Graduate: republicans34%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: republicans53%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner46.9%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump45.3%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats43%Men: republicans49%
Women
Women: Democrats50%Women: republicans43%
White
White: Democrats43%White: republicans50%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: republicans45%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats38%No College Degree: republicans55%