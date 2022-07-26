Mississippi Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 75 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 24First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 10Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 10Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Mississippi since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- Yes. ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must provide valid ID to their Circuit or Municipal Clerk's Office at a later date in order for their ballot to be counted. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Mississippi
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Mississippi primary election below were selected on June 7, 2022.
How Mississippi voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner57.5%
- DDemocratJoeBiden41%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner57.9%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton40.1%