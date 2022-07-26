Missouri Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 77 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 20First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 12Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 12Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 12Deadline to register online
- Oct. 26Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Missouri since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- Yes. ID is required. Voters who do not present a valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Missouri
Senate Primary Results
House Primary Results
How Missouri voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner56.8%
- DDemocratJoeBiden41.4%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner56.9%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton38.2%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats32%Men: republicans62%
Women
Women: Democrats43%Women: republicans53%
White
White: Democrats28%White: republicans66%
Black
Black: Democrats90%Black: republicans8%
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats38%College Graduate: republicans56%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats37%No College Degree: republicans59%