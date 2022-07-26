Nebraska Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 93 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 21Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 21Deadline to register online
- Oct. 28Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 28Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Nebraska since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Nebraska
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Nebraska primary election below were selected on May 10, 2022.
How Nebraska voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner58.2%
- DDemocratJoeBiden39.2%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner59.9%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton34.4%