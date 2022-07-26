IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nevada Midterm Election 2022

The midterms are coming up on November 8, 2022. See primary election results and the latest information on voting rules in Nevada and more.

Plan your midterm vote

You have 99 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.

Key Dates
  • Oct. 11
    Deadline to register in person
  • Oct. 11
    Deadline to register by mail
  • Oct. 22
    First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 03
    Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 04
    Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 08
    Deadline to mail ballot by
  • Nov. 08
    Election Day
Key Info
  • There are no major rule changes in Nevada since 2020.
  • You can vote by mail without an excuse
  • You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
  • No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here

Key midterm contests in Nevada

Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Nevada primary election below were selected on June 14, 2022.

Attorney General primary results

D
A. FordIncumbent
R
Sigal
Chattah

Governor primary results

D
S. SisolakIncumbent
R
Joe
Lombardo

Senate primary results

D
C. Cortez MastoIncumbent
R
Adam
Laxalt

Secretary Of State primary results

R
Jim
Marchant

All Nevada House results

How Nevada voted in past presidential elections

2020 Presidential Results
  • D
    Democrat
    Joe
    Biden
    Winner
    50.1%
  • R
    Republican
    Donald
    Trump
    47.7%
2020 Exit Polls

Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats46%Men: republicans51%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: republicans44%
White
White: Democrats43%White: republicans56%
Black
Black: Democrats80%Black: republicans18%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats61%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans35%
Asian
Asian: Democrats64%Asian: republicans35%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats53%College Graduate: republicans44%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats48%No College Degree: republicans50%
2016 Presidential Results
  • D
    Democrat
    Hillary
    Clinton
    Winner
    47.9%
  • R
    Republican
    Donald
    Trump
    45.5%
2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats42%Men: republicans50%
Women
Women: Democrats53%Women: republicans41%
White
White: Democrats38%White: republicans56%
Black
Black: Democrats81%Black: republicans12%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats60%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans29%
Asian
Asian: Democrats62%Asian: republicans36%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats48%College Graduate: republicans45%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats48%No College Degree: republicans46%

2022 State Election Results

