New Hampshire Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 91 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 09First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 26Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 26Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 07Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in New Hampshire since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a challenged ballot, but must mail a written confirmation of their identity and vote to the Secretary of State within 90 days of the election. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in New Hampshire
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How New Hampshire voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner52.7%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump45.4%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats47%Men: republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats58%Women: republicans40%
White
White: Democrats52%White: republicans46%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats65%College Graduate: republicans33%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: republicans54%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner47.6%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump47.2%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: republicans53%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: republicans41%
White
White: Democrats46%White: republicans48%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: republicans48%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats39%No College Degree: republicans55%