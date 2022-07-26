New Mexico Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 11Deadline to register online
- Oct. 11First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 03Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 05Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in New Mexico since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in New Mexico
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the New Mexico primary election below were selected on June 7, 2022.
How New Mexico voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner54.3%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump43.5%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner48.3%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump40%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats42%Men: republicans44%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: republicans36%
White
White: Democrats42%White: republicans47%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats54%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans33%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: republicans41%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: republicans43%