New York Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 79 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 14Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 14Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 14Deadline to register online
- Oct. 24Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Oct. 29First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 06Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in New York since 2020.
- You can vote by mail if Covid-19 is your excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. No document is required to vote, unless you are a first-time voter and ID was not provided upon registration.
Key midterm contests in New York
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the New York primary election below were selected on June 28, 2022.
How New York voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner60.9%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump37.7%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats60%Men: republicans39%
Women
Women: Democrats62%Women: republicans37%
White
White: Democrats50%White: republicans48%
Black
Black: Democrats94%Black: republicans6%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats76%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans22%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats71%College Graduate: republicans28%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats52%No College Degree: republicans47%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner59.5%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump36.8%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: republicans46%
Women
Women: Democrats66%Women: republicans31%
White
White: Democrats45%White: republicans51%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: republicans6%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats74%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans23%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats62%College Graduate: republicans35%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats53%No College Degree: republicans44%