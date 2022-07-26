North Dakota Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
All deadlines to register to vote have passed. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Nov. 07Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in North Dakota since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day both as an in-person absentee and through early voting
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must provide valid ID to their election official at a later date in order for their ballot to be counted. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in North Dakota
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the North Dakota primary election below were selected on June 14, 2022.
How North Dakota voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner65.1%
- DDemocratJoeBiden31.8%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner64.1%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton27.7%