Ohio Ballot Measures 2022
Polls close at 7:30 PM ET
Issue 2: Limit Voting for Noncitizens
Adds language to the Ohio Constitution to require that only US citizens who have been registered to vote for at least 30 days can participate in any state or local elections, and prohibits local governments from allowing a person to vote in state or local elections if they do not meet these qualifications.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)