Ohio Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 11Deadline to register online
- Oct. 12First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 07Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Ohio since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required. If ID is not presented, voters may cast a provisional ballot but must return to the board of elections no later than 10 days after Election Day to provide proper identification. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Ohio
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Ohio primary election below were selected on May 3, 2022.
How Ohio voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner53.3%
- DDemocratJoeBiden45.2%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats39%Men: republicans59%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: republicans48%
White
White: Democrats39%White: republicans60%
Black
Black: Democrats91%Black: republicans8%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats57%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans39%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats55%College Graduate: republicans43%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats40%No College Degree: republicans58%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner51.8%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton43.7%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats36%Men: republicans59%
Women
Women: Democrats49%Women: republicans46%
White
White: Democrats33%White: republicans62%
Black
Black: Democrats88%Black: republicans8%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats67%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans26%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats39%College Graduate: republicans54%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: republicans52%