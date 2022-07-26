Oklahoma Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 79 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 14Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 14Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 24Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 02First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 05Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 07Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Oklahoma since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID or voter identification card is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Oklahoma
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Oklahoma primary election below were selected on June 28, 2022.
How Oklahoma voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner65.4%
- DDemocratJoeBiden32.3%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner65.3%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton28.9%