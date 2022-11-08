Oregon Ballot Measures 2022
Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
Measure 111: Universal Access to Health Care
Adds language to the Oregon Constitution stating that every resident has a fundamental right to affordable health care.
- Baker0% in
- Benton0% in
- Clackamas0% in
- Clatsop0% in
- Columbia0% in
- Coos0% in
- Crook0% in
- Curry0% in
- Deschutes0% in
- Douglas0% in
- Gilliam0% in
- Grant0% in
- Harney0% in
- Hood River0% in
- Jackson0% in
- Jefferson0% in
- Josephine0% in
- Klamath0% in
- Lake0% in
- Lane0% in
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
Measure 114: Increase Gun Ownership Requirements
Changes the procedure to purchase a firearm, including requiring a permit, background check, and safety training for anyone who wants to purchase a firearm. This measure also prohibits the manufacture or sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds.
- Baker0% in
- Benton0% in
- Clackamas0% in
- Clatsop0% in
- Columbia0% in
- Coos0% in
- Crook0% in
- Curry0% in
- Deschutes0% in
- Douglas0% in
- Gilliam0% in
- Grant0% in
- Harney0% in
- Hood River0% in
- Jackson0% in
- Jefferson0% in
- Josephine0% in
- Klamath0% in
- Lake0% in
- Lane0% in
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)