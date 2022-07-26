Oregon Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 83 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 18Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 18Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 18Deadline to register online
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Oregon since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can't vote in person before Election Day
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is required when registering to vote. More information here
Key midterm contests in Oregon
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Oregon primary election below were selected on May 17, 2022.
How Oregon voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner56.5%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump40.4%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats51%Men: republicans45%
Women
Women: Democrats63%Women: republicans35%
White
White: Democrats58%White: republicans39%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats72%College Graduate: republicans25%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats51%No College Degree: republicans46%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner52%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump40.6%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats46%Men: republicans44%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: republicans35%
White
White: Democrats49%White: republicans42%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats54%College Graduate: republicans32%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: republicans50%