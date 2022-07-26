Rhode Island Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 74 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 09Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 09Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 09Deadline to register online
- Oct. 18Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
- Nov. 11Last day to vote early in person
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Rhode Island since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Rhode Island
Come back for Rhode Island results on September 13, 2022.
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Rhode Island voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner59.4%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump38.6%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner55.5%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump39.7%