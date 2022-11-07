Races for secretary of state gained national attention in 2022 as a result of former President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to publicly question and deny the outcome of the 2020 race he lost to President Joe Biden. The secretary of state is, in nearly all 50 states, the top elections official, responsible for oversight of the vote and more. Trump endorsed candidates in a number of races, including in states that are expected to be pivotal 2024 battlegrounds, who similarly deny or question the 2020 election.