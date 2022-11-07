Secretary of State Midterm Elections 2022
Races for secretary of state gained national attention in 2022 as a result of former President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to publicly question and deny the outcome of the 2020 race he lost to President Joe Biden. The secretary of state is, in nearly all 50 states, the top elections official, responsible for oversight of the vote and more. Trump endorsed candidates in a number of races, including in states that are expected to be pivotal 2024 battlegrounds, who similarly deny or question the 2020 election.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)