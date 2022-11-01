0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
Democrats are defending their 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris currently serves as the tie-breaking vote— as Republicans look to flip the chamber. Close contests in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could prove pivotal. Check back for the latest news, and on Election Day, get full 2022 Senate midterm results for each state.
Election on Nov. 8
|State Name
|Total Electoral Votes
|Percent In
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Link to Page
|Alabama
|Go to page Alabama results page
|Alaska
|Go to page Alaska results page
|Arizona
|Go to page Arizona results page
|Colorado
|Go to page Colorado results page
|Florida
|Go to page Florida results page
|Georgia
|Go to page Georgia results page
|Indiana
|Go to page Indiana results page
|Kansas
|Go to page Kansas results page
|Maine
|Go to page Maine results page
|Massachusetts
|Go to page Massachusetts results page
|Minnesota
|Go to page Minnesota results page
|New Jersey
|Go to page New Jersey results page
|North Carolina
|Go to page North Carolina results page
|North Dakota
|Go to page North Dakota results page
|Oklahoma
|Go to page Oklahoma results page
|Pennsylvania
|Go to page Pennsylvania results page
|South Dakota
|Go to page South Dakota results page
|Texas
|Go to page Texas results page
|Wyoming
|Go to page Wyoming results page
|Connecticut
|Go to page Connecticut results page
|Missouri
|Go to page Missouri results page
|West Virginia
|Go to page West Virginia results page
|Illinois
|Go to page Illinois results page
|New Mexico
|Go to page New Mexico results page
|Arkansas
|Go to page Arkansas results page
|California
|Go to page California results page
|Delaware
|Go to page Delaware results page
|District of Columbia
|Go to page District of Columbia results page
|Hawaii
|Go to page Hawaii results page
|Iowa
|Go to page Iowa results page
|Kentucky
|Go to page Kentucky results page
|Maryland
|Go to page Maryland results page
|Michigan
|Go to page Michigan results page
|Mississippi
|Go to page Mississippi results page
|Montana
|Go to page Montana results page
|New Hampshire
|Go to page New Hampshire results page
|New York
|Go to page New York results page
|Ohio
|Go to page Ohio results page
|Oregon
|Go to page Oregon results page
|Tennessee
|Go to page Tennessee results page
|Utah
|Go to page Utah results page
|Virginia
|Go to page Virginia results page
|Washington
|Go to page Washington results page
|Wisconsin
|Go to page Wisconsin results page
|American Samoa
|Go to page American Samoa results page
|Guam
|Go to page Guam results page
|Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
|Go to page Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands results page
|Nebraska
|Go to page Nebraska results page
|South Carolina
|Go to page South Carolina results page
|Puerto Rico
|Go to page Puerto Rico results page
|United States Virgin Islands
|Go to page United States Virgin Islands results page
|Idaho
|Go to page Idaho results page
|Nevada
|Go to page Nevada results page
|Vermont
|Go to page Vermont results page
|Louisiana
|Go to page Louisiana results page
|Rhode Island
|Go to page Rhode Island results page
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)