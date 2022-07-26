South Dakota Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 89 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 23First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 07Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in South Dakota since 2020. See the changes.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is requested. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in South Dakota
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the South Dakota primary election below were selected on June 7, 2022.
How South Dakota voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner61.8%
- DDemocratJoeBiden35.6%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner61.5%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton31.7%