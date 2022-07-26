Tennessee Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 11Deadline to register online
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 01Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 03Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Tennessee since 2020.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must provide valid ID to their election commission office at a later date in order for their ballot to be counted. Voters who are unable to provide a form of valid photo ID can sign an affidavit attesting to that fact and cast a ballot. Valid forms of ID and more information here
Key midterm contests in Tennessee
Come back for Tennessee results on August 4, 2022.
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Tennessee voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner60.7%
- DDemocratJoeBiden37.5%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner61.1%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton34.9%