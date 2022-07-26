Texas Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 76 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 11Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 11Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 28Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 04Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are major rule changes in Texas since 2020. See the changes.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must provide valid ID to their voter registrar's office at a later date in order for their ballot to be counted. Voters who are unable to provide a form of valid photo ID can sign an affidavit attesting to that fact and cast a ballot. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Texas
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Texas primary election below were selected on March 1, 2022.
How Texas voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner52.1%
- DDemocratJoeBiden46.5%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: republicans57%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: republicans48%
White
White: Democrats33%White: republicans66%
Black
Black: Democrats90%Black: republicans9%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats58%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans41%
Asian
Asian: Democrats63%Asian: republicans30%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats50%College Graduate: republicans48%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: republicans55%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner52.5%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton43.5%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats37%Men: republicans57%
Women
Women: Democrats49%Women: republicans47%
White
White: Democrats26%White: republicans69%
Black
Black: Democrats84%Black: republicans11%
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats61%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans34%
Asian
Asian: Democrats72%Asian: republicans26%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats41%College Graduate: republicans53%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: republicans53%