Utah Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 28Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 28Deadline to register online
- Nov. 07Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Utah since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required. Voters can provide one form of photo ID or two forms of non-photo ID are required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must verify their identity and provide proof of residence. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Utah
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the Utah primary election below were selected on June 28, 2022.
How Utah voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner58.1%
- DDemocratJoeBiden37.6%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner45.5%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton27.5%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats24%Men: republicans50%
Women
Women: Democrats32%Women: republicans41%
White
White: Democrats23%White: republicans48%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats62%Hispanic/ Latino: republicans24%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats25%College Graduate: republicans39%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats27%No College Degree: republicans52%