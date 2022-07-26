Vermont Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 04Deadline to register online
- Nov. 07Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Vermont since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required, except for some first-time voters. More information here
Key midterm contests in Vermont
Come back for Vermont results on August 9, 2022.
Senate Primary Results
Races not called
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
Attorney General Primary Results
Races not called
Lieutenant Governor Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Vermont voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner66.1%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump30.7%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner61.1%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump32.6%